Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 3rd, 2023

Artsies:

Saint Omer – French courtroom drama – Broadway – 3 stars

“Follows Rama, a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court to use her story to write a modern-day adaptation of the ancient myth of Medea, but things don’t go as expected.” via IMDb

Director: Alice Diop

Starring: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville

Fartsies:

80 For Brady – Football and friends comedy – theaters – 1 1/2 stars

“A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.” via IMDb

Director: Kyle Marvin

Starring: Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda

The Amazing Maurice – animated cat and rats – theaters – 3 stars

“This story follows Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, who has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate.” via IMDb

Directors: Toby Genkel, Florian Westermann

Starring: Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis

Baby Ruby – postpartum horror thriller – theaters – 3 stars

“The tightly scripted world of a vlogger and influencer unravels after she becomes a mother, in noted playwright Bess Wohl’s feature debut.” via IMDb

Director: Bess Wohl

Starring: Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington, Meredith Hagner

Knock at the Cabin – apocalypse horror thriller – theaters – 3 stars

“While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.” via IMDb

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Starring: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge