Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 3rd, 2023

Artsies:
Saint Omer – French courtroom drama – Broadway – 3 stars
“Follows Rama, a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court to use her story to write a modern-day adaptation of the ancient myth of Medea, but things don’t go as expected.” via IMDb
Director: Alice Diop
Starring: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville
Fartsies:
80 For Brady – Football and friends comedy – theaters – 1 1/2 stars
“A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.” via IMDb
Director: Kyle Marvin
Starring: Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda
The Amazing Maurice – animated cat and rats – theaters – 3 stars
“This story follows Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, who has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate.” via IMDb
Directors: Toby Genkel, Florian Westermann
Starring: Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis
Baby Ruby – postpartum horror thriller – theaters – 3 stars
“The tightly scripted world of a vlogger and influencer unravels after she becomes a mother, in noted playwright Bess Wohl’s feature debut.” via IMDb
Director: Bess Wohl
Starring: Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington, Meredith Hagner
Knock at the Cabin – apocalypse horror thriller – theaters – 3 stars
“While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.” via IMDb
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Starring: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge