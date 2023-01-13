Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 13th, 2023

Artsies:

Holy Spider – serial killer thriller in Iran – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“A journalist descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as she investigates the serial killings of sex workers by the so called “Spider Killer”, who believes he is cleansing the streets of sinners.” via IMDb

Director: Ali Abbasi

Starring: Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Arash Ashtiani

Broker – Korean baby-broker drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“Boxes are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies.” via IMDb

Director: Hirokazu Koreeda

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Dong-won Gang, Bae Doona

Women Talking – ensemble drama in Mennonite community – Broadway – 4 stars

“Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.” via IMDb

Director: Sarah Polley

Starring: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley

Fartsies:

Plane – Gerard Butler action movie – theaters everywhere – 2 1/2 star

“A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.” via IMDb

Director: Jean-François Richet

Starring: Gerard Butler, Daniella Pineda, Tony Goldwyn