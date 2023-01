What I’ve seen:

Living — Bill Nighy as civil servant drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“In 1950s London, a humorless civil servant decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis.” via IMDB

Director: Oliver Hermanus

Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp

Next week:

• 80 For Brady

• Knock at the Cabin

• Saint Omer