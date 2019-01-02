Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 2nd, 2019

ARTSIES:
SHOPLIFTERS – 3 1/2 STARS
A family of small-time crooks take in a child they find outside in the cold.
Director: Hirokazu Koreeda
Writers: Hirokazu Koreeda (original story), Hirokazu Koreeda (screenplay)
Stars: Lily Franky, Sakura Andô, Mayu Matsuoka
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – 3 1/2 STARS
A woman in Harlem embraces her pregnancy while she and her family struggle to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime.
Director: Barry Jenkins
Writers: Barry Jenkins (written for the screen by), James Baldwin (based on the book by)
Stars: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King
FARTSIES:
ESCAPE ROOM – NOT SCREENED
Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.
Director: Adam Robitel
Writers: Bragi F. Schut (screenplay by) (as Bragi Schut), Maria Melnik (screenplay by)
Stars: Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine |
Director: Adam Robitel
Writers: Bragi F. Schut (screenplay by) (as Bragi Schut), Maria Melnik (screenplay by)
Stars: Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine |
————————
OPENING NEXT WEEK:
DOG’S WAY HOME
ON THE BASIS OF SEX
REPLICAS
THE UPSIDE
WHAT MEN WANT
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.