Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 2nd, 2019

Posted on

ARTSIES:
SHOPLIFTERS – 3 1/2 STARS

A family of small-time crooks take in a child they find outside in the cold.
Director: Hirokazu Koreeda
Writers: Hirokazu Koreeda (original story), Hirokazu Koreeda (screenplay)
Stars: Lily Franky, Sakura Andô, Mayu Matsuoka

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – 3 1/2 STARS

A woman in Harlem embraces her pregnancy while she and her family struggle to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime.
Director: Barry Jenkins
Writers: Barry Jenkins (written for the screen by), James Baldwin (based on the book by)
Stars: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King

FARTSIES:
ESCAPE ROOM – NOT SCREENED

Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.
Director: Adam Robitel
Writers: Bragi F. Schut (screenplay by) (as Bragi Schut), Maria Melnik (screenplay by)
Stars: Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine |

————————

 

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

 DOG’S WAY HOME

ON THE BASIS OF SEX

REPLICAS

THE UPSIDE

WHAT MEN WANT

