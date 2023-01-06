Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 6th, 2023

Artsies:

Corsage – 19th-century royal drama – Broadway – 3 stars

“A fictional account of one year in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. On Christmas Eve 1877, Elisabeth, once idolized for her beauty, turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman; she starts trying to maintain her public image.” via IMDB

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Stars: Vicky Krieps, Colin Morgan, Tamás Lengyel

EO – life of a donkey – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“Follows a donkey who encounters on his journeys good and bad people, experiences joy and pain, exploring a vision of modern Europe through his eyes.” via IMDB

Director: Jerzy Skolimowski

Stars: Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo

Fartsies:

M3gan – killer robot doll – theaters everywhere – 3 stars

“A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.” via IMDB

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Stars: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald