Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 1st, 2022

Artsies:

Official Competition – moviemaking satire from Spain – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

A wealthy businessman hires a famous filmmaker to help make a smash hit film. IMDB

Directors: Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat

Starring: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez

Fartsies:

Minions: The Rise of Gru – another “Despicable Me” prequel – theaters – 1 star

The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. IMDB

Director: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val

Starring: Steve Carell(voice), Pierre Coffin(voice) and Alan Arkin(voice)

The Princess – bloody martial arts movie – Hulu – 3 stars

When a strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must save the kingdom. IMDB

Director: Le-Van Kiet

Starring: Joey King, Olga Kurylenko and Antoni Davidov

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Jane Austen-like comedy of manners – 3 stars

A young woman courts a mysterious wealthy suitor in 19th century England. IMDB

Director: Emma Holly Jones

Starring: Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen

