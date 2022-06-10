Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 10th, 2022

Artsies:

• Benediction – biopic of English poet – Broadway – 2 1/2 stars

Poet and WWI veteran Siegfried Sassoon explores his identity through both his relationships with other men, and with religion.

Director: Terence Davies

Starring: Tom Blyth, Jack Lowden, Kate Phillips

via Rotten Tomatoes

• A Chiara – Italian coming-of-age drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

15 year old Chiara investigates both her father’s disappearance, and herself in a coming of age story.

director: Jonas Carpignano

starring: Swamy Rotolo, Pio Amato, Claudio Rotolo

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies

• Jurassic World: Dominion – dinosaurs chasing people – theaters – 2 stars

Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans, which tests whether or not humans really are apex predators.

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern

via Rotten Tomatoes