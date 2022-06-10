Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 10th, 2022

Artsies:
• Benediction – biopic of English poet – Broadway – 2 1/2 stars
Poet and WWI veteran Siegfried Sassoon explores his identity through both his relationships with other men, and with religion.
Director: Terence Davies
Starring: Tom Blyth, Jack Lowden, Kate Phillips
• A Chiara – Italian coming-of-age drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
15 year old Chiara investigates both her father’s disappearance, and herself in a coming of age story.
director: Jonas Carpignano
starring: Swamy Rotolo, Pio Amato, Claudio Rotolo
Fartsies
• Jurassic World: Dominion – dinosaurs chasing people – theaters – 2 stars
Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans, which tests whether or not humans really are apex predators.
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern