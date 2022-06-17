Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 17th, 2022

Artsies:
Brian and Charles • Backyard robot comedy • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
“After a particularly harsh winter Brian goes into a deep depression; completely isolated and with no one to talk to, Brian does what any sane person would do when faced with such a melancholic situation. He builds a robot.” via IMDb
Director: Jim Archer
Starring: David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey
Cha Cha Real Smooth • Quarter-life crisis comedy • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
“A young man who works as a Bar Mitzvah party host strikes up a friendship with a mother and her autistic daughter.” via IMDb
Director: Cooper Raiff
Starring: Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Evan Assante
Fartsies:
Lightyear • Pixar ‘Toy Story’ spinoff • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
“While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.” via IMDb
Director: Angus MacLane
Starring: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn