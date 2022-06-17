Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 17th, 2022

Artsies:

Brian and Charles • Backyard robot comedy • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

“After a particularly harsh winter Brian goes into a deep depression; completely isolated and with no one to talk to, Brian does what any sane person would do when faced with such a melancholic situation. He builds a robot.” via IMDb

Director: Jim Archer

Starring: David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey

Cha Cha Real Smooth • Quarter-life crisis comedy • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

“A young man who works as a Bar Mitzvah party host strikes up a friendship with a mother and her autistic daughter.” via IMDb

Director: Cooper Raiff

Starring: Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Evan Assante

Fartsies:

Lightyear • Pixar ‘Toy Story’ spinoff • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

“While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.” via IMDb

Director: Angus MacLane

Starring: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn