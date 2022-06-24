Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 24th, 2022

The Phantom of the Open – British golf biography – some theaters – 2 stars

“Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.” via IMDb

Director: Craig Roberts

Starring: Mark Rylance, Ian Porter, Tommy Fallon

The Black Phone – supernatural kidnapping horror-thriller – theaters – 3 stars

“After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.” via IMDb

Director: Scott Derrickson

Starring: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Ethan Hawke

Elvis – biopic of Elvis Presley – theaters everywhere – 3 1/2 stars

“From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.” via IMDb

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Starring: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge