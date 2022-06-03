Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 3rd, 2022

What I saw:
Eiffel – biopic of French engineer, with romance – theaters – 2 stars
“The government is asking Eiffel to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design the subway. Suddenly, everything changes when Eiffel crosses paths with a mysterious woman from Arun’s past.” via IMDb
Director: Martin Bourboulon
Starring: Romain Duris, Emma Mackey, Pierre Deladonchamps
Jazz Fest: A Story of New Orleans – musical documentary – Broadway – 3 stars
“A film that not only captures the signature annual music and cultural event that has been called America’s greatest festival in all of its beauty and glory, but also delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy.” via IMDb
Directors:
Starring: Glen David Andrews, Philip Bailey, Tarriona Ball
Crimes of the Future – disturbing futuristic body horror – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
“Humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.” via IMDb
Director: David Cronenberg
Starring: Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen