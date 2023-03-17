Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 17th, 2023

Artsies:
• Inside – Willem Dafoe Art Thief — Theaters — 3 stars
Nemo, a high-end art thief, is trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. via IMDB
Director: Vasilis Katsoupis
Stars: Willem Dafoe, Gene Bervoets, Eliza Stuyck
• Turn Every Page – Documentary About Words — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars
Follows the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro and his editor, the literary giant Robert Gottlieb, in this chronicle of a unique 50-year professional relationship. via IMDB
Director: Lizzie Gottlieb
Stars: Robert A. Caro, Bill Clinton, Robert Gottlieb
Fartsies:
• Shazam! Fury of the Gods — DC Comics superhero — theaters — 2 1/2 stars
The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. via IMDB
Director: David F. Sandberg
Stars: Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren