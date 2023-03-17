Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 17th, 2023

Artsies:

• Inside – Willem Dafoe Art Thief — Theaters — 3 stars

Nemo, a high-end art thief, is trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. via IMDB

Director: Vasilis Katsoupis

Stars: Willem Dafoe, Gene Bervoets, Eliza Stuyck

• Turn Every Page – Documentary About Words — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars

Follows the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro and his editor, the literary giant Robert Gottlieb, in this chronicle of a unique 50-year professional relationship. via IMDB

Director: Lizzie Gottlieb

Stars: Robert A. Caro, Bill Clinton, Robert Gottlieb

Fartsies:

• Shazam! Fury of the Gods — DC Comics superhero — theaters — 2 1/2 stars

The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. via IMDB

Director: David F. Sandberg

Stars: Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren