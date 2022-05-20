Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 20th, 2022

Downton Abbey: A New Era – continuation of TV series – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

The cast of Downton Abby travel to South of France with the goal of uncovering the mysteries of Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

Director: Simon Curtis

Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery

via Rotten Tomatoes

Men – trauma horror with toxic masculinity – theaters – 3 stars

After retreating to the countryside to recovery from a personal tragedy, a young woman suspects that she’s being stalked by someone, or something in the woods.

Director: Alex Garland

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu

via Rotten Tomatoes

Emergency – college comedy with racism themes – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Three friends in college prepare for their legendary spring break tour, until they discover a white woman passed out in their apartment.

Director: Carey Williams

Starring: RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon

via Rotten Tomatoes