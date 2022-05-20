Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 20th, 2022

Downton Abbey: A New Era – continuation of TV series – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
The cast of Downton Abby travel to South of France with the goal of uncovering the mysteries of Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.
Director: Simon Curtis
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery
Men – trauma horror with toxic masculinity – theaters – 3 stars
After retreating to the countryside to recovery from a personal tragedy, a young woman suspects that she’s being stalked by someone, or something in the woods.
Director: Alex Garland
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu
Emergency – college comedy with racism themes – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Three friends in college prepare for their legendary spring break tour, until they discover a white woman passed out in their apartment.
Director: Carey Williams
Starring: RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon