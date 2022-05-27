Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 27th, 2022

The Bob’s Burgers Movie – animated TV adaptation – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.” via IMDb

Directors: Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman

Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz

Top Gun: Maverick – Navy aviator sequel – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.” via IMDb

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller