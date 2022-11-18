Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 18th, 2022

ARTSIES:

Bardo: False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths – semi-autobiographical drama – theaters, Netflix – 3 stars

“An acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian goes on an oneiric introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.” via IMDB

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Stars: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid

FARTSIES:

Spirited – Will Ferrell/Ryan Reynolds Christmas musical – theaters, Apple TV+ – 2 stars

“A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.” via IMDB

Director: Sean Anders

Stars: Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer

The Menu – dark comedy in a restaurant – theaters – 2 stars

A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. via IMDB

Director: Mark Mylod

Stars: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – stop-motion fairy tale – theaters (Netflix on Dec. 9) – 3 1/2 stars

“A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.” via IMDB

Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Stars: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman

She Said – Newspaper drama, about Harvey Weinstein – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.” via IMDB

Director: Maria Schrader

Stars: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson

