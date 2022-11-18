Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 18th, 2022

ARTSIES:
Bardo: False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths – semi-autobiographical drama – theaters, Netflix – 3 stars
“An acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian goes on an oneiric introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.” via IMDB
Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Stars: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid
FARTSIES:
Spirited – Will Ferrell/Ryan Reynolds Christmas musical – theaters, Apple TV+ – 2 stars
“A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.” via IMDB
Director: Sean Anders
Stars: Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer
The Menu – dark comedy in a restaurant – theaters – 2 stars
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. via IMDB
Director: Mark Mylod
Stars: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – stop-motion fairy tale – theaters (Netflix on Dec. 9) – 3 1/2 stars
“A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.” via IMDB
Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
Stars: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregorRon Perlman
She Said – Newspaper drama, about Harvey Weinstein – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
“New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.” via IMDB
Director: Maria Schrader
Stars: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson