Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 1st, 2024

Opening November 1, 2024

Artsies:

• Emilia Pérez • Mexican drug cartel drama • theaters, then Netflix • 3 1/2 stars.

A lawyer receives an unexpected offer to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever. via IMDB

Director: Jacques Audiard

Stars: Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez

Fartsies:

• Hitpig • Animated story of a bounty-hunter pig • theaters • 1 star.

A bounty hunter pig is thrown off course from his latest mission, and now is traveling the world with his previous target. via IMDB

Directors: Cinzia Angelini, David Feiss

Stars: Andy Serkisk, Jason Sudeikis, Rainn Wilson

• Here • Generational drama in one house • theaters • 2 stars.

Families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life. via IMDB

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Stars: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany