Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 1st, 2024

Opening November 1, 2024
Artsies:
• Emilia Pérez • Mexican drug cartel drama • theaters, then Netflix • 3 1/2 stars.
A lawyer receives an unexpected offer to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever. via IMDB
Jacques Audiard
Stars: Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez
Fartsies:
• Hitpig • Animated story of a bounty-hunter pig • theaters • 1 star.
A bounty hunter pig is thrown off course from his latest mission, and now is traveling the world with his previous target. via IMDB
Cinzia Angelini, David Feiss
Stars: Andy Serkisk, Jason Sudeikis, Rainn Wilson
• Here • Generational drama in one house • theaters • 2 stars.
Families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life. via IMDB
Robert Zemeckis
Stars: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany