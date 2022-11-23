Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 23rd, 2022

What’s opening:
Strange World – Disney animated sci-fi – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
“The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.” via IMDb
Directors: Don Hall, Qui Nguyen
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union
Devotion – Korean War fighter pilots – theaters – 3 stars
“‘Devotion’ explores the sacred through the profane in the story of a woman, Celeste, who is recognized as a staple in her church community, but also lives another life as a Dominatrix. When an unforeseen incident complicates this fragile balance, her devotion to both practices is tested.” via IMDb
Director: Nathan Sellers
Starring: Shahjehan Khan, Paul Kandarian, Claire Pazot
Bones and All – cannibals in love drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
“Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.” via Rotten Tomatoes
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – “Knives Out” sequel – theaters for a week, Netflix in December – 3 1/2 stars
“Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.” via IMDb
Director: Rian Johnson
Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson
The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg semi-autobiographical drama – theaters – 4 stars
“Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.” via Rotten Tomatoes
Director: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen