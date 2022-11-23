Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 23rd, 2022

What’s opening:

Strange World – Disney animated sci-fi – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

“The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.” via IMDb

Directors: Don Hall, Qui Nguyen

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union

Devotion – Korean War fighter pilots – theaters – 3 stars

“‘Devotion’ explores the sacred through the profane in the story of a woman, Celeste, who is recognized as a staple in her church community, but also lives another life as a Dominatrix. When an unforeseen incident complicates this fragile balance, her devotion to both practices is tested.” via IMDb

Director: Nathan Sellers

Starring: Shahjehan Khan, Paul Kandarian, Claire Pazot

Bones and All – cannibals in love drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.” via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – “Knives Out” sequel – theaters for a week, Netflix in December – 3 1/2 stars

“Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.” via IMDb

Director: Rian Johnson

Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg semi-autobiographical drama – theaters – 4 stars

“Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.” via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen

