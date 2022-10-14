Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 14th, 2022

WHAT I SAW:
Rosaline – ‘Romeo & Juliet’-style comedy – Hulu – 3 stars
“A comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the point of view of Romeo’s jilted ex, Rosaline, the woman Romeo first claims to love before he falls for Juliet.” via IMDB
Director: Karen Maine
Starring: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Rebecca Serle
Halloween Ends – conclusion of slasher trilogy – theaters, Peacock – 3 stars
“The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy.” via IMDB
Director: David Gordon Green
Starring: John Carpenter, Paul Brad Logan, Debra Hill