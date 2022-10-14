Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 14th, 2022

Posted on

WHAT I SAW:

Rosaline – ‘Romeo & Juliet’-style comedy – Hulu – 3 stars

“A comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the point of view of Romeo’s jilted ex, Rosaline, the woman Romeo first claims to love before he falls for Juliet.” via IMDB

Director: Karen Maine

Starring: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Rebecca Serle

 

Halloween Ends – conclusion of slasher trilogy – theaters, Peacock – 3 stars

“The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy.” via IMDB

Director: David Gordon Green

Starring: John Carpenter, Paul Brad Logan, Debra Hill

