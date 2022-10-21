Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 21st, 2022

WHAT I SAW:

Descendant – Netflix – 3 1/2 stars

“Follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States, as they reclaim their story.” via IMDB

Director: Margaret Brown

Triangle of Sadness – Theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.” via IMDB

Director: Ruben Östlund

Stars: Thobias Thorwid , Harris Dickinson , Charlbi Dean

Black Adam – Theaters – 2 stars

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.” via IMDB

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Stars: Dwayne Johnson , Aldis Hodge , Pierce Brosnan

Ticket to Paradise – Theaters – 3 stars

“A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.” via IMDB

Director: Ol Parker

Stars: George Clooney , Sean Lynch , Julia Roberts

