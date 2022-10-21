Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 21st, 2022

WHAT I SAW:
Descendant – Netflix – 3 1/2 stars
“Follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States, as they reclaim their story.” via IMDB
Director: Margaret Brown
Triangle of Sadness – Theaters – 3 1/2 stars
“A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.” via IMDB
Ruben Östlund
Stars: Thobias Thorwid , Harris Dickinson , Charlbi Dean
Black Adam – Theaters – 2 stars
“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.” via IMDB
Jaume Collet-Serra
Stars: Dwayne Johnson , Aldis Hodge , Pierce Brosnan
Ticket to Paradise – Theaters – 3 stars
“A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.” via IMDB
Director: Ol Parker
Stars: George Clooney , Sean Lynch , Julia Roberts