Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 28th, 2022

What’s Screening:

Prey for the Devil — devil and a nun; horror — theaters — not screened for critics.

“A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.” via IMDb

Director: Daniel Stamm

Starring: Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon

Decision to Leave — Korean romantic murder mystery — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars.

“A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains meets the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing.” via IMDb

Director: Park Chan-wook

Starring: Park Hae-il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung-hyun

Till — historical drama, about Emmett Till’s mom — theaters — 3 1/2 stars.

“In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.” via IMDb

Director: Chinonye Chukwu

Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison

