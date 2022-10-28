Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 28th, 2022

What’s Screening:
Prey for the Devil — devil and a nun; horror — theaters — not screened for critics.
“A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.” via IMDb
Director: Daniel Stamm
Starring: Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon
Decision to Leave — Korean romantic murder mystery — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars.
“A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains meets the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing.” via IMDb
Director: Park Chan-wook
Starring: Park Hae-il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung-hyun
Till — historical drama, about Emmett Till’s mom — theaters — 3 1/2 stars.
“In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.” via IMDb
Director: Chinonye Chukwu
Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison