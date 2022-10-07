Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 7th, 2022

What I saw:

Amsterdam – comedy/spy thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

“In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.” via IMDb

Director: David O. Russell

Starring: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington

Werewolf By Night – old-school monster jam – Disney+ – 3 1/2 stars

“Follows a lycanthrope superhero who fights evil using the abilities given to him by a curse brought on by his bloodline.” via IMDb

Director: Michael Giacchino

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris

