Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 16th, 2022

What I saw:

See How They Run – murder-mystery farce – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

“In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.” via IMDb

Director: Tom George

Starring: Kieran Hodgson, Pearl Chanda, Gregory Cox

Pearl – horror prequel to “X” – theaters – 3 stars

“The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in “X”.” via IMDb

Director: Ti West

Starring: David Corenswet, Mia Goth, Emma Jenkins-Purro

The Woman King – historical war epic – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.” via IMDb

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Starring: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch

