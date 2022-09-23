News

Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 23rd, 2022

Posted on

WHAT I SAW:

Blonde – Marilyn Monroe fictionalization – Netflix (starting Sept. 28) – 2 stars

A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe. via IMDB

Director: Andrew Dominik

Starring: Ana de Armas, Lucy DeVito, Garret Dillahunt

 

Railway Children – WWII children’s adventure – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. via IMDB

Director: Morgan Matthews

Stars: John Bradley, Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith

 

Don’t Worry Darling – ’50s suburban nightmare – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. via IMDB

Director: Olivia Wilde

Stars: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine

 

Next week:

 •Bros

 •Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

 •Smile

 

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top