Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 23rd, 2022

WHAT I SAW:

Blonde – Marilyn Monroe fictionalization – Netflix (starting Sept. 28) – 2 stars

A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe. via IMDB

Director: Andrew Dominik

Starring: Ana de Armas, Lucy DeVito, Garret Dillahunt

Railway Children – WWII children’s adventure – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. via IMDB

Director: Morgan Matthews

Stars: John Bradley, Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith

Don’t Worry Darling – ’50s suburban nightmare – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. via IMDB

Director: Olivia Wilde

Stars: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine

Next week:

•Bros

•Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

•Smile

Download X96's App