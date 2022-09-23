Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 23rd, 2022

WHAT I SAW:
Blonde – Marilyn Monroe fictionalization – Netflix (starting Sept. 28) – 2 stars
A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe. via IMDB
Director: Andrew Dominik
Starring: Ana de Armas, Lucy DeVito, Garret Dillahunt
Railway Children – WWII children’s adventure – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. via IMDB
Director: Morgan Matthews
Stars: John Bradley, Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith
Don’t Worry Darling – ’50s suburban nightmare – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. via IMDB
Director: Olivia Wilde
Stars: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine
Next week:
•Bros
•Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
•Smile