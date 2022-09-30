Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 30th, 2022

What I saw:

Hocus Pocus 2 – Kids’ Halloween comedy – Disney+ – 3 stars

“Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.” via IMDb

Director: Anne Fletcher

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Nothing Compares – Sinead O’Connor documentary – Showtime – 3 1/2 stars

“The story of Sinéad O’Connor’s rise to worldwide fame, and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in her exile from the pop mainstream. Focusing on prophetic words and deeds across a six-year period (1987-1993), the film reflects on the legacy of this fearless trailblazer, through a contemporary feminist lens.” via IMDb

Director: Kathryn Ferguson

Starring: Sinéad O’Connor

Bros – Gay romantic comedy/satire – theaters everywhere – 3 1/2 stars

“Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.” via IMDb

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Starring: Luke Macfarlane, Billy Eichner, Kristin Chenoweth

Download X96's App