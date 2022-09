What I saw:

Pinocchio – Live-action Disney remake – Disney+ – 2 1/2 stars

“A live-action adaptation of Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’.” via IMDb

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth

Barbarian – AirBnB horror thriller – theaters 3 1/2 stars

“A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems.” via IMDb

Director: Zach Cregger

Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long

