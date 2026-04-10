Sean Means Movie Reviews from April 10th, 2026

Opening April 10, 2026

Palestine 36 — Palestinians v. British, circa 1930s — Broadway – 3 stars.

In 1936, as Palestinian villages revolt against British colonial rule, Yusuf navigates between Jerusalem and his rural home, amidst escalating unrest and a pivotal moment for the British Empire. Via IMDB

Directed By: Annemarie JacirStarring Robert Aramayo, Jeremy Iron, Liam Cunningham You, Me & Tuscany — rom-com in Italy — theaters – 3 stars.

When a woman crashes at an empty Italian villa, posing as the owner’s fiancée, she discovers an unexpected romance that may transform her life. Via IMDB

Directed by: Kat Coiro

Starring: Regé-Jean Page, Halle Bailey, Marco Calvani

Hamlet — modern London version of Shakespeare — theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Hamlet comes home for his father’s funeral and finds his uncle Claudius marrying his widowed mother Gertrude. His father’s ghost reveals Claudius murdered him, leading Hamlet toward revenge and introspection. Via IMDB

Directed by: Aneil Karia

Starring: Riz Ahmed, Morfydd Clark, Avijit Dutt

Andre Is an Idiot — offbeat cancer documentary — Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Andre, an irreverent man, embarks on an unexpected journey after receiving a terminal diagnosis, determined to maintain his humor while learning to die happily. Via IMDB

Directed by: Tony Benna

Starring: André Ricciardi

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April 17:

• Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

• The Christophers

• Normal