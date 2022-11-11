Sean Means Movies Reviews for November 11th, 2022

Artsies:
Aftersun — father-daughter drama — Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
“Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.” via IMDb
Director: Charlotte Wells
Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall
Fartsies:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — MCU mourning Chadwick Boseman — theaters everywhere — 3 stars
“The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.” via IMDb
Director: Ryan Coogler
Starring: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira