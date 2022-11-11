Sean Means Movies Reviews for November 11th, 2022

Artsies:

Aftersun — father-daughter drama — Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.” via IMDb

Director: Charlotte Wells

Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall

Fartsies:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — MCU mourning Chadwick Boseman — theaters everywhere — 3 stars

“The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.” via IMDb

Director: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira

Download X96's App