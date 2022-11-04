Sean Means Movies Reviews for November 4th, 2022

WHAT’S SCREENING:

Causeway – Jennifer Lawrence post-war drama – Apple TV+ – 3 stars

“A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.” via IMDB

Director: Lila Neugebauer

Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond

The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile – music documentary – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“Decades after Tanya Tucker slipped from the spotlight, music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.” via IMDB

Director: Kathlyn Horan

Stars: Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker

Armageddon Time – ‘80s coming-of-age drama – theaters – 3 stars.

“A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” via IMDB

Director: James Gray

Stars: Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta

The Banshees of Inisherin – 1920s Irish tragi-comedy – 3 1/2 stars

“Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.”

Director: Martin McDonagh

Stars: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon

