Sean Means Movies Reviews for November 4th, 2022

WHAT’S SCREENING:
Causeway – Jennifer Lawrence post-war drama – Apple TV+ – 3 stars
“A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.” via IMDB
Director: Lila Neugebauer
Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond
The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile – music documentary – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
“Decades after Tanya Tucker slipped from the spotlight, music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.” via IMDB
Kathlyn Horan
Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker
Armageddon Time – ‘80s coming-of-age drama – theaters – 3 stars.
“A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” via IMDB
James Gray
Stars: Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta
The Banshees of Inisherin – 1920s Irish tragi-comedy – 3 1/2 stars
“Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.”
Martin McDonagh
Stars: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon