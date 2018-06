On the new episode of The Let’s Go Eat Show, Bill and Dylan chat with Sister Dottie S. Dixon! She’s is ever so charming, funny, talented and smart! She is one of Utah’s strongest allies for the LGBTQ community and a mother to everyone. She’s one of the most requested guests and she won’t disappoint. Enjoy!

