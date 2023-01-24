Tech Talk w/ Jonathan Deesing for January 24th, 2023

HBO’s Last of Us TV series
- Adaptation of the popular post apocalyptic game starring Pedro Pascal
- First episode has already been released, new episodes air on Sundays
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLtkt8BonwM
Hogwarts Legacy
- Set in late 19th century Hogwarts
- Start as a student in the fifth year fighting against some sort of evil magic or something
- Developed right here in Salt Lake City – Avalanche Software
- Out February 10
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NthGfn_ddRQ
PlayStation VR2 headset for PS5
- Even though it’s $600, this may be the cheapest headset of this quality you can buy
- 37 games will be out for it within the first month of launch
- Out February 22
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- A sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order
- Run from Vader, kill Stormtroopers, dual wield lightsabers
- Out March 17
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRaobDJjiec&vl=en
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Chris Pratt goes Mario while Jack Black takes on the role of Bowser
- April 7, 2023
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnGl01FkMMo
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Built on the same platform as the very popular Breath of the Wild
- This one seems to have you spending a lot of your time in the sky
- Out May 12 on Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SNF4M_v7wc
Diablo IV
- Demonic dungeon crawler and long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Diablo III
- Out June 6
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RdDpqCmjb4
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Miles Morales and Peter Parker team up to take on Venom and some other baddies
- Out this Fall – definitely could be delayed
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIQ3xNqkVC4&t=6s