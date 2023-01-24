Tech Talk w/ Jonathan Deesing for January 24th, 2023

HBO’s Last of Us TV series

Adaptation of the popular post apocalyptic game starring Pedro Pascal

First episode has already been released, new episodes air on Sundays

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLtkt8BonwM

Hogwarts Legacy Set in late 19th century Hogwarts

Start as a student in the fifth year fighting against some sort of evil magic or something

Developed right here in Salt Lake City – Avalanche Software

Out February 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NthGfn_ddRQ PlayStation VR2 headset for PS5 Even though it’s $600, this may be the cheapest headset of this quality you can buy

37 games will be out for it within the first month of launch

Out February 22 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor A sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order

Run from Vader, kill Stormtroopers, dual wield lightsabers

Out March 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRaobDJjiec&vl=en The Super Mario Bros. Movie Chris Pratt goes Mario while Jack Black takes on the role of Bowser

April 7, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnGl01FkMMo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Built on the same platform as the very popular Breath of the Wild

This one seems to have you spending a lot of your time in the sky

Out May 12 on Nintendo Switch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SNF4M_v7wc

Diablo IV

Demonic dungeon crawler and long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Diablo III

Out June 6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RdDpqCmjb4

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Miles Morales and Peter Parker team up to take on Venom and some other baddies

Out this Fall – definitely could be delayed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIQ3xNqkVC4&t=6s