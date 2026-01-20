Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD From January 20th, 2026

Take a road trip with the Internet!

  • You have about 8 seconds to vote on whether to go straight, turn, honk, or change the radio
  • Usually playing with around 100 people who are all voting where to go
  • Join the live chat and hang out with your fellow road trippers
  • https://neal.fun/internet-roadtrip/

We live in 1984, but at least you can see where all the cameras are with deflock 

  • Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs or LPRs) are AI-powered cameras scattered everywhere
  • Flock Safety is one of the biggest ALPR companies in the US
  • View the map to see where the cameras are that are constantly tracking your movements and collecting and storing your data without your permission
  • https://deflock.me

If the news is too bleak, try the news from 40 years ago

  • Check out the headlines from exactly 40 years ago today
  • You can also sign up for a daily email newsletter!
  • https://forty.news/ 

Got a classroom that needs quieting? Try Silent Forest!

  • Use your computer’s microphone to gauge the noise level in a room
  • If it’s quiet enough, cute little animals will emerge from the forest!
  • https://www.silentforest.tech/ 

And now for your time waster of the month, Bubble Wrapture

