Tech Talk with JD From January 20th, 2026

Take a road trip with the Internet!
- You have about 8 seconds to vote on whether to go straight, turn, honk, or change the radio
- Usually playing with around 100 people who are all voting where to go
- Join the live chat and hang out with your fellow road trippers
- https://neal.fun/internet-roadtrip/
We live in 1984, but at least you can see where all the cameras are with deflock
- Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs or LPRs) are AI-powered cameras scattered everywhere
- Flock Safety is one of the biggest ALPR companies in the US
- View the map to see where the cameras are that are constantly tracking your movements and collecting and storing your data without your permission
- https://deflock.me
If the news is too bleak, try the news from 40 years ago
- Check out the headlines from exactly 40 years ago today
- You can also sign up for a daily email newsletter!
- https://forty.news/
Got a classroom that needs quieting? Try Silent Forest!
- Use your computer’s microphone to gauge the noise level in a room
- If it’s quiet enough, cute little animals will emerge from the forest!
- https://www.silentforest.tech/
And now for your time waster of the month, Bubble Wrapture
