Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for April 26th, 2022

Got the streaming blues and want to do some old-fashioned channel surfing? Check out My 70s TV!
- Includes thousands of 70s TV shows, playing at random, on different channels
- Can filter down by type so you only end up watching certain genres
- See if you can get your younger sibling to get up and change the channel!
- Also includes TVs for the 60s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s!
- https://www.my70stv.com/#1xlvJQXRtvM
In a windfall for Bill’s gaming career, Netflix plans to offer 50 free games by the end of this year
- Netflix currently has 18 games available
- They’ve released 5 games since I first talked about it last month!
- Play some games before you cancel your subscription like everyone else!
- https://www.gamespot.com/articles/netflix-will-offer-nearly-50-games-by-end-of-2022/1100-6502789/
Looking for a unique new ringtone? How about the puffs and pings of the gaseous dust removal tool on the Mars Perseverance rover?
- NASA has a page where you can download the soothing sounds of all the different robots they have on Mars
- You can also listen to Jupiter’s moon, Ganymede!
- Fun fact: if you use these as ringtones, people will think you are crazy
- https://www.nasa.gov/connect/sounds/index.html#.VOKl_saKrKT
- https://soundcloud.com/nasa/popular-tracks
You heard it here first, LEGO has joined forces with the people behind Fornite to make a LEGO Metaverse
- Lego, PlayStation, and Epic Games have thrown a couple billion dollars into making all of their products more addictive
- Expect to hear a lot more about their plans later this year
- https://www.destructoid.com/sony-and-lego-invest-2-billion-in-epic-games-kid-metaverse-project/