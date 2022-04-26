Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for April 26th, 2022

Got the streaming blues and want to do some old-fashioned channel surfing? Check out My 70s TV!

Includes thousands of 70s TV shows, playing at random, on different channels Can filter down by type so you only end up watching certain genres See if you can get your younger sibling to get up and change the channel! Also includes TVs for the 60s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s! https://www.my70stv.com/#1xlvJQXRtvM

In a windfall for Bill’s gaming career, Netflix plans to offer 50 free games by the end of this year

Netflix currently has 18 games available They’ve released 5 games since I first talked about it last month! Play some games before you cancel your subscription like everyone else! https://www.gamespot.com/articles/netflix-will-offer-nearly-50-games-by-end-of-2022/1100-6502789/

Looking for a unique new ringtone? How about the puffs and pings of the gaseous dust removal tool on the Mars Perseverance rover? NASA has a page where you can download the soothing sounds of all the different robots they have on Mars You can also listen to Jupiter’s moon, Ganymede! Fun fact: if you use these as ringtones, people will think you are crazy https://www.nasa.gov/connect/sounds/index.html#.VOKl_saKrKT https://soundcloud.com/nasa/popular-tracks

You heard it here first, LEGO has joined forces with the people behind Fornite to make a LEGO Metaverse Lego, PlayStation, and Epic Games have thrown a couple billion dollars into making all of their products more addictive Expect to hear a lot more about their plans later this year https://www.destructoid.com/sony-and-lego-invest-2-billion-in-epic-games-kid-metaverse-project/

