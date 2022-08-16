Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 16th, 2022

Ready for a blast from the past? Then order a vintage video game magazine to show up in your mailbox!
-
- The Video Game History Foundation is selling off duplicate mags from their records
- You can get a single issue for $20 or the mystery box subscription for $15
- https://the-video-game-history-foundation.myshopify.com/products/blind-box-vintage-game-magazine-subscription
- This is by far the best subscription I pay for each month
Native Land Digital lets you see where different Indigenous people lived all around the world
-
- Includes Indigenous peoples of South and North America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand
- Territory claims made on the map aren’t meant to be solid or representative of firm lines
- https://native-land.ca/
Cult of the Lamb is the latest indie hit everyone should try
-
- Take control of a possessed sacrificial lamb serving an unholy deity in order to exact revenge
- Recruit other cute animals into your demonic cult and do some cooking along the way!
- Build a village for your followers, then go out on crusades to find more
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsPtUNB1z-Q
Ever wanted to dig a hole to China? Well it turns out that’s about 8,200 km.
-
- Check out SuperTunnel Simulator, which lets you dig a virtual tunnel through the center of the earth
- This will eat at least 5 minutes of your day
- https://supertunnel.app/
Yeah I’m talking about trains again and this time it’s abandoned rail lines, so get pumped
-
- abandonedrails.com helps you explore the old abandoned rail lines you never knew you needed to see
- Click on a state to see all the abandoned rail lines, then click on the lines to see pictures, details, and often history about the track itself
- I can smell the creosote from here!