Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 16th, 2022

Ready for a blast from the past? Then order a vintage video game magazine to show up in your mailbox!

The Video Game History Foundation is selling off duplicate mags from their records You can get a single issue for $20 or the mystery box subscription for $15 https://the-video-game-history-foundation.myshopify.com/products/blind-box-vintage-game-magazine-subscription This is by far the best subscription I pay for each month

Native Land Digital lets you see where different Indigenous people lived all around the world Includes Indigenous peoples of South and North America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand Territory claims made on the map aren’t meant to be solid or representative of firm lines https://native-land.ca/

Cult of the Lamb is the latest indie hit everyone should try Take control of a possessed sacrificial lamb serving an unholy deity in order to exact revenge Recruit other cute animals into your demonic cult and do some cooking along the way! Build a village for your followers, then go out on crusades to find more https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsPtUNB1z-Q



Ever wanted to dig a hole to China? Well it turns out that’s about 8,200 km.

Check out SuperTunnel Simulator, which lets you dig a virtual tunnel through the center of the earth This will eat at least 5 minutes of your day https://supertunnel.app/

Yeah I’m talking about trains again and this time it’s abandoned rail lines, so get pumped abandonedrails.com helps you explore the old abandoned rail lines you never knew you needed to see Click on a state to see all the abandoned rail lines, then click on the lines to see pictures, details, and often history about the track itself I can smell the creosote from here!



Download X96's App