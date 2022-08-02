News

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 2nd, 2022

Posted on

Remember when I talked about that game Multiversus that lets you fight Batman as the Iron Giant? Well apparently it’s really good!

    • By some metrics is already being considered the most played fighting game of all time
    • Free to play side scrolling brawler where you’re mostly playing 2v2
    • Rolling out new characters all the time – Gandalf, Eleven, Gizmo from Gremlins…
    • Available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeDRf_L2lOY

Looking for something to do but don’t want to leave your couch? Why not virtually tour the Pokemon Fossil Museum in Japan?

    • The National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan has expanded its Pokemon Fossil Museum exhibit with a virtual option
    • Can also be explored in VR
    • Real dinosaurs are mixed in with the pokemon fossils, so you might accidentally learn something too!
    • https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P9WCbyCBGBM

If you’re one of those people who’s always trying to read more, give this book recommendation engine a try!

    • Recommend me a book dot com – all one word
    • This site lets you read the first page of a random book and if you’re interested, you can choose to reveal the title and author of the book
    • https://recommendmeabook.com/
It’s not infrastructure week yet, but let’s talk about trains and how far a 5 hour train ride can take you in Europe

 

 

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top