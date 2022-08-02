Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 2nd, 2022

Remember when I talked about that game Multiversus that lets you fight Batman as the Iron Giant? Well apparently it’s really good!
- By some metrics is already being considered the most played fighting game of all time
- Free to play side scrolling brawler where you’re mostly playing 2v2
- Rolling out new characters all the time – Gandalf, Eleven, Gizmo from Gremlins…
- Available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeDRf_L2lOY
Looking for something to do but don’t want to leave your couch? Why not virtually tour the Pokemon Fossil Museum in Japan?
- The National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan has expanded its Pokemon Fossil Museum exhibit with a virtual option
- Can also be explored in VR
- Real dinosaurs are mixed in with the pokemon fossils, so you might accidentally learn something too!
- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P9WCbyCBGBM
If you’re one of those people who’s always trying to read more, give this book recommendation engine a try!
- Recommend me a book dot com – all one word
- This site lets you read the first page of a random book and if you’re interested, you can choose to reveal the title and author of the book
- https://recommendmeabook.com/
It’s not infrastructure week yet, but let’s talk about trains and how far a 5 hour train ride can take you in Europe
- Just hover or click on the map to see how far you can go in just 5 hours on a cheap train ride in Europe
- It would take 16 hours to get from here to Sacramento on a train and cost you $120
- https://chronotrains-eu.vercel.app/
- For more details, here’s a cool article focused on how high speed rail could impact Salt Lake