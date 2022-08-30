Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 31st 2022

Since the Artemis 1 launch was delayed, fill your moon downtime listening to the original Apollo missions
- Apollo in Real Time lets you listen to the Apollo 11, 13, and 17 missions in real time with annotations!
- Start at the beginning or join in “live” during the current time of day as the mission
- Includes video and photography at appropriate moments during the missions
- https://apolloinrealtime.org/
Splatoon 3 is out this month and if you love ink-based combat, you should probably get it
- Third person shooter where you shoot ink at the ground and enemies to defeat them and gain territory
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-Djf0ds_bA
But the real multiplayer game I’m loving right now is free-to-play Rumbleverse
- A melee combat battle royale with giant goofy wrestlers beating each other senseless
- Think WWE meets Fortnite (from the guys who publish Fortnite)
- It’s free to play on PC and all consoles, along with crossplay, and is much better with a friend!
- Without guns, it’s much more forgiving than other battle royales
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77TS9tm9o5c
I know I talk about maps a lot, but Old Maps Online is the granddaddy map of them all!
- Old Maps Online lets you browse a database of old maps from all over the world
- Zoom into a place on the map–any place–and you’ll see a list of every map they have for that area, sorted by date
- Try somewhere else outside the United States to get into some really cool map collections
- https://www.oldmapsonline.org
Hasbro is letting you put your face on a Ghostbuster, Power Ranger, or G.I. Joe
- You’ll need to download the Hasbro Pulse App and upload a selfie, expect to pay around $60 for your figurine
- Is supposed to launch this fall, and you can sign up for their mailing list to learn more
- https://hasbropulse.com/pages/selfie-series