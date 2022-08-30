Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 31st 2022

Since the Artemis 1 launch was delayed, fill your moon downtime listening to the original Apollo missions

Apollo in Real Time lets you listen to the Apollo 11, 13, and 17 missions in real time with annotations!

Start at the beginning or join in “live” during the current time of day as the mission

Includes video and photography at appropriate moments during the missions

https://apolloinrealtime.org/

Splatoon 3 is out this month and if you love ink-based combat, you should probably get it

Third person shooter where you shoot ink at the ground and enemies to defeat them and gain territory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-Djf0ds_bA But the real multiplayer game I’m loving right now is free-to-play Rumbleverse A melee combat battle royale with giant goofy wrestlers beating each other senseless

Think WWE meets Fortnite (from the guys who publish Fortnite)

It’s free to play on PC and all consoles, along with crossplay, and is much better with a friend!

Without guns, it’s much more forgiving than other battle royales

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77TS9tm9o5c

I know I talk about maps a lot, but Old Maps Online is the granddaddy map of them all!

Old Maps Online lets you browse a database of old maps from all over the world

Zoom into a place on the map–any place–and you’ll see a list of every map they have for that area, sorted by date

Try somewhere else outside the United States to get into some really cool map collections

https://www.oldmapsonline.org Hasbro is letting you put your face on a Ghostbuster, Power Ranger, or G.I. Joe You’ll need to download the Hasbro Pulse App and upload a selfie, expect to pay around $60 for your figurine

Is supposed to launch this fall, and you can sign up for their mailing list to learn more

https://hasbropulse.com/pages/selfie-series

