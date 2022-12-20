Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 20th, 2022

Gifts to wow them this year
PlayStation Classic Console
-
- Comes with 20 games preloaded, including Final Fantasy Vll, Jumping Flash, and Tekken 3
- Also comes with 2 controllers!
- Much cheaper than the SNES and NES classic at only $60
- https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HHVF2XG
Analogue Pocket and other systems for old cartridge games
-
- Play all your old favorite cartridge games on these updated, sleek consoles
- Game Boy, SNES, NES, Sega Genesis, and Game Gear
- https://store.analogue.co/
Games the whole family will love
Stray (PlayStation and PC)
-
- Play as a cute little kitty as it tries to escape a dystopian walled city populated by robots
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uP2MyUL49s
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)
-
- Shape shift to solve puzzles as adorable pink blob Kirby in arguably the best Kirby game ever made
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3LAkr0ANgw
Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga (everything)
-
- Explore the world of Star Wars through space and time…as a Lego
- Play through Episodes 1-9 in any order you’d like
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n49TsZAwFEs
Games for the hardcore gamer in your life
God of War Ragnarok (PlayStation)
-
- Take control of enraged godkiller Kratos as you kill some gods, befriend others
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1wr0DfV73E
Elden Ring (everything)
-
- An intense fantasy epic from the mind of Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHqOM33irEI
And the last minute, Christmas morning gift
Xbox Game Pass
-
- $15/month, can buy 3,6,12 month gift cards
- 100s of the most popular games all available for free