Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 20th, 2022

Gifts to wow them this year

PlayStation Classic Console

    • Comes with 20 games preloaded, including Final Fantasy Vll, Jumping Flash, and Tekken 3
    • Also comes with 2 controllers!
    • Much cheaper than the SNES and NES classic at only $60
    • https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HHVF2XG

 

Analogue Pocket and other systems for old cartridge games

    • Play all your old favorite cartridge games on these updated, sleek consoles
    • Game Boy, SNES, NES, Sega Genesis, and Game Gear
    • https://store.analogue.co/

 

Games the whole family will love

Stray (PlayStation and PC)

 

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)

 

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga (everything)

 

Games for the hardcore gamer in your life

God of War Ragnarok (PlayStation)

 

Elden Ring (everything)

 

And the last minute, Christmas morning gift

Xbox Game Pass

    • $15/month, can buy 3,6,12 month gift cards
    • 100s of the most popular games all available for free

