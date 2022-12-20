Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 20th, 2022

Gifts to wow them this year

PlayStation Classic Console

Comes with 20 games preloaded, including Final Fantasy Vll, Jumping Flash, and Tekken 3 Also comes with 2 controllers! Much cheaper than the SNES and NES classic at only $60

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HHVF2XG



Analogue Pocket and other systems for old cartridge games

Play all your old favorite cartridge games on these updated, sleek consoles Game Boy, SNES, NES, Sega Genesis, and Game Gear https://store.analogue.co/



Games the whole family will love

Stray (PlayStation and PC)

Play as a cute little kitty as it tries to escape a dystopian walled city populated by robots https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uP2MyUL49s



Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)

Shape shift to solve puzzles as adorable pink blob Kirby in arguably the best Kirby game ever made https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3LAkr0ANgw



Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga (everything)



Explore the world of Star Wars through space and time…as a Lego Play through Episodes 1-9 in any order you’d like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n49TsZAwFEs



Games for the hardcore gamer in your life

God of War Ragnarok (PlayStation)



Take control of enraged godkiller Kratos as you kill some gods, befriend others https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1wr0DfV73E



Elden Ring (everything)



An intense fantasy epic from the mind of Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHqOM33irEI



And the last minute, Christmas morning gift

Xbox Game Pass $15/month, can buy 3,6,12 month gift cards 100s of the most popular games all available for free

