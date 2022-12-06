Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 6th, 2022

Got a difficult friend to shop for? Try WTF do they want dot com
-
- Answer a few questions about the person in your life and browse a selection of gift suggestions
- You can also explore more general categories with cool sliders
- https://www.wtfdotheywant.com/
If you’re looking at a video game gift, look at Is there any deal dot com
-
- For people who buy digital games, this is a must-check
- Can find games for steep discounts, especially around the holidays
- Like Jedi Fallen Order for $5
- https://isthereanydeal.com
Don’t shop Amazon without checking CamelCamelCamel
-
- If you’re buying gifts on Amazon, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history of any product
- See if it might be going on sale later or if it just jumped in price for the holidays
- https://camelcamelcamel.com/
For the book lover in your life, PagesOnPages can save you a bundle
-
- Just search for titles and get redirected to a number of stores
- You can even filter out Amazon results and search only for new books
- https://www.pagesonpages.com/
Buy it for life, check Exit Reviews dot com first
-
- Search for products and see how they’ve held up over the years from real user reviews
- https://www.looria.com/exitreviews
Okay, I’ll let you in on my favorite secret, Limited Run Games
-
- My personal ultimate secret site for gaming gifts
- The only place you can buy newly produced SNES, Genesis, and Game Boy Color cartridge games
- Find digital-only Switch games on cartridge
- https://limitedrungames.com/