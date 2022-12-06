Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 6th, 2022

Got a difficult friend to shop for? Try WTF do they want dot com

Answer a few questions about the person in your life and browse a selection of gift suggestions You can also explore more general categories with cool sliders https://www.wtfdotheywant.com/



If you’re looking at a video game gift, look at Is there any deal dot com

For people who buy digital games, this is a must-check Can find games for steep discounts, especially around the holidays Like Jedi Fallen Order for $5 https://isthereanydeal.com



Don’t shop Amazon without checking CamelCamelCamel

If you’re buying gifts on Amazon, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history of any product See if it might be going on sale later or if it just jumped in price for the holidays https://camelcamelcamel.com/



For the book lover in your life, PagesOnPages can save you a bundle

Just search for titles and get redirected to a number of stores You can even filter out Amazon results and search only for new books https://www.pagesonpages.com/



Buy it for life, check Exit Reviews dot com first



Search for products and see how they’ve held up over the years from real user reviews https://www.looria.com/exitreviews



Okay, I’ll let you in on my favorite secret, Limited Run Games My personal ultimate secret site for gaming gifts The only place you can buy newly produced SNES, Genesis, and Game Boy Color cartridge games Find digital-only Switch games on cartridge https://limitedrungames.com/



