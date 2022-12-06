Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for December 6th, 2022

Posted on
Got a difficult friend to shop for? Try WTF do they want dot com
    • Answer a few questions about the person in your life and browse a selection of gift suggestions
    • You can also explore more general categories with cool sliders
    • https://www.wtfdotheywant.com/
If you’re looking at a video game gift, look at Is there any deal dot com
Don’t shop Amazon without checking CamelCamelCamel
    • If you’re buying gifts on Amazon, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history of any product
    • See if it might be going on sale later or if it just jumped in price for the holidays
    • https://camelcamelcamel.com/
For the book lover in your life, PagesOnPages can save you a bundle
    • Just search for titles and get redirected to a number of stores
    • You can even filter out Amazon results and search only for new books
    • https://www.pagesonpages.com/
Buy it for life, check Exit Reviews dot com first
Okay, I’ll let you in on my favorite secret, Limited Run Games
    • My personal ultimate secret site for gaming gifts
    • The only place you can buy newly produced SNES, Genesis, and Game Boy Color cartridge games
    • Find digital-only Switch games on cartridge
    • https://limitedrungames.com/

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top