Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 7th, 2023

The game on everyone’s minds right now is Hogwarts Legacy

Comes out this Friday and buckle up, it might be your first $70 game Enter Hogwarts in your fifth year during the end of the 19th century Battle ancient evil and learn spells while you avoid detention



Grab your mushrooms, Super Nintendo World opens this month at Universal Studios Hollywood

From the people who brought you $18 Butterbeer Includes a VR roller coaster, Toadstool cafe, and a wristband that lets you collect coins $20 for an early access pass on opening day, 2/17



Looking to get into PC gaming but don’t know where to start? Try the Steam Deck

At $399, it’s a bit steeper than a Nintendo Switch, but a lot more versatile You can also get a docking station that turns your Deck into a PC, allowing you to plug in a monitor, mouse, and keyboard https://www.steamdeck.com/en/



And if you need some time to kill this afternoon, try some absurd trolley problems

A trolley is headed toward 5 lobsters… At first you’ll question your morality, then you’ll question your sanity https://neal.fun/absurd-trolley-problems/

