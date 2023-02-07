Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 7th, 2023

The game on everyone’s minds right now is Hogwarts Legacy
- Comes out this Friday and buckle up, it might be your first $70 game
- Enter Hogwarts in your fifth year during the end of the 19th century
- Battle ancient evil and learn spells while you avoid detention
Grab your mushrooms, Super Nintendo World opens this month at Universal Studios Hollywood
- From the people who brought you $18 Butterbeer
- Includes a VR roller coaster, Toadstool cafe, and a wristband that lets you collect coins
- $20 for an early access pass on opening day, 2/17
Looking to get into PC gaming but don’t know where to start? Try the Steam Deck
- At $399, it’s a bit steeper than a Nintendo Switch, but a lot more versatile
- You can also get a docking station that turns your Deck into a PC, allowing you to plug in a monitor, mouse, and keyboard
- https://www.steamdeck.com/en/
And if you need some time to kill this afternoon, try some absurd trolley problems
- A trolley is headed toward 5 lobsters…
- At first you’ll question your morality, then you’ll question your sanity
- https://neal.fun/absurd-trolley-problems/