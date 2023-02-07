Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 7th, 2023

The game on everyone’s minds right now is Hogwarts Legacy

    • Comes out this Friday and buckle up, it might be your first $70 game
    • Enter Hogwarts in your fifth year during the end of the 19th century
    • Battle ancient evil and learn spells while you avoid detention

Grab your mushrooms, Super Nintendo World opens this month at Universal Studios Hollywood

    • From the people who brought you $18 Butterbeer
    • Includes a VR roller coaster, Toadstool cafe, and a wristband that lets you collect coins
    • $20 for an early access pass on opening day, 2/17

Looking to get into PC gaming but don’t know where to start? Try the Steam Deck

    • At $399, it’s a bit steeper than a Nintendo Switch, but a lot more versatile
    • You can also get a docking station that turns your Deck into a PC, allowing you to plug in a monitor, mouse, and keyboard
    • https://www.steamdeck.com/en/

And if you need some time to kill this afternoon, try some absurd trolley problems

 

