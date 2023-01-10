Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for January 10th, 2023

Posted on
Google Stadia will shut down all its services this week–mourn them in the Google Graveyard
  • Google Graveyard lists all 280 products that Google has launched and then quietly killed 
  • Scroll for a minute or two, you’ll probably find a product you used to love 
  • Google’s internal culture of exclusively rewarding managers for new product launches guarantees they only ever do that–launch 
  • https://killedbygoogle.com/ 

 

Got a small bladder? Check RunPee before your next trip to the movie theater
  • A person from the app watches and reviews new movies for their best times for a pee break
  • The app runs only in dark mode and will notify you discretely 30 seconds before it’s a good time to run to the bathroom
  • It is $.99/month but you can also earn “peecoins” somehow
  • https://runpee.com/

 

Stuck in the January doldrums at work? FoldnFly will help you fold the perfect paper airplane
  • Features dozens of easy to follow paper airplane designs to wow your coworkers
  • Rated by difficulty, distance, and number of folds
  • Your boss will be very impressed and probably promote you
  • https://www.foldnfly.com/#/1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-2

 

I know you’re shopped out, but Best Time to Buy is still worth a look
  • BTTB offers data on a huge list of popular consumer items like refrigerators and tires and the optimal time to buy them
  • Browse by date or filter by item, or even sign up for an email reminder each month of the items to consider buying
  • https://bttb.io/

 

And for your super dumb internet thing of the week, try PointerPointer

