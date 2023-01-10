Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for January 10th, 2023

Google Stadia will shut down all its services this week–mourn them in the Google Graveyard

Google Graveyard lists all 280 products that Google has launched and then quietly killed

Scroll for a minute or two, you’ll probably find a product you used to love

Google’s internal culture of exclusively rewarding managers for new product launches guarantees they only ever do that–launch

https://killedbygoogle.com/

Got a small bladder? Check RunPee before your next trip to the movie theater

A person from the app watches and reviews new movies for their best times for a pee break

The app runs only in dark mode and will notify you discretely 30 seconds before it’s a good time to run to the bathroom

It is $.99/month but you can also earn “peecoins” somehow

https://runpee.com/

Stuck in the January doldrums at work? FoldnFly will help you fold the perfect paper airplane

Features dozens of easy to follow paper airplane designs to wow your coworkers

Rated by difficulty, distance, and number of folds

Your boss will be very impressed and probably promote you

https://www.foldnfly.com/#/1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-2

I know you’re shopped out, but Best Time to Buy is still worth a look

BTTB offers data on a huge list of popular consumer items like refrigerators and tires and the optimal time to buy them

Browse by date or filter by item, or even sign up for an email reminder each month of the items to consider buying

https://bttb.io/

And for your super dumb internet thing of the week, try PointerPointer Put your cursor on the screen and wait for a picture that points at it

Seriously, that’s it

https://pointerpointer.com/