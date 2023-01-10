Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for January 10th, 2023

Google Stadia will shut down all its services this week–mourn them in the Google Graveyard
- Google Graveyard lists all 280 products that Google has launched and then quietly killed
- Scroll for a minute or two, you’ll probably find a product you used to love
- Google’s internal culture of exclusively rewarding managers for new product launches guarantees they only ever do that–launch
- https://killedbygoogle.com/
Got a small bladder? Check RunPee before your next trip to the movie theater
- A person from the app watches and reviews new movies for their best times for a pee break
- The app runs only in dark mode and will notify you discretely 30 seconds before it’s a good time to run to the bathroom
- It is $.99/month but you can also earn “peecoins” somehow
- https://runpee.com/
Stuck in the January doldrums at work? FoldnFly will help you fold the perfect paper airplane
- Features dozens of easy to follow paper airplane designs to wow your coworkers
- Rated by difficulty, distance, and number of folds
- Your boss will be very impressed and probably promote you
- https://www.foldnfly.com/#/1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-2
I know you’re shopped out, but Best Time to Buy is still worth a look
- BTTB offers data on a huge list of popular consumer items like refrigerators and tires and the optimal time to buy them
- Browse by date or filter by item, or even sign up for an email reminder each month of the items to consider buying
- https://bttb.io/
And for your super dumb internet thing of the week, try PointerPointer
- Put your cursor on the screen and wait for a picture that points at it
- Seriously, that’s it
- https://pointerpointer.com/