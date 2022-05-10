Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for May 10th, 2022

Posted on
You really should know that you can ask Google to remove your personal data from their search results
Got rain on the brain? Drop a raindrop anywhere in the US in this simulator to see how it’ll travel downstream
Nobody Saves the World is the game I cannot stop playing right now
    • A top-down, co-operative action RPG that lets you play as an eyeless humanoid that transforms into a variety of different characters
    • Play as a mermaid, poisonous rat, robot, zombie, slug, swordsman, and more!
    • Micro-quest system makes this game impossibly addictive and replayable
    • Only $25 and it’s available on almost everything!

 

 

Comments
