Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for May 10th, 2022

You really should know that you can ask Google to remove your personal data from their search results
- But if you’re really serious about removing your personal data from the internet, you’ll have to do it manually
- Google yourself, pull up all the results, and contact the websites directly to request they remove your results
- Fill out this form to remove your content from google searches
Got rain on the brain? Drop a raindrop anywhere in the US in this simulator to see how it’ll travel downstream
- River Runner is an excellent time sink if you’re thinking about why it won’t stop raining
- Or worrying about drought
- https://river-runner.samlearner.com/
Nobody Saves the World is the game I cannot stop playing right now
- A top-down, co-operative action RPG that lets you play as an eyeless humanoid that transforms into a variety of different characters
- Play as a mermaid, poisonous rat, robot, zombie, slug, swordsman, and more!
- Micro-quest system makes this game impossibly addictive and replayable
- Only $25 and it’s available on almost everything!