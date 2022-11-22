Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 22nd, 2022

As you try new Thanksgiving recipes, save time with Just The Recipe
- Simply enter the URL of a recipe, and it’ll strip out all the ads and extra fluff, leaving you with just the ingredients and instructions
- https://www.justtherecipe.com/
And when you’re done with the food and ready to get back in shape, give MuscleWiki a try!
- Select the muscle group you want to focus on and how, and it’ll give you simple instructions for exercises you can follow
- Broken into categories like dumbbell, stretches, and body weight resistance
- Includes helpful gifs for each exercise
- https://musclewiki.com/
Now for your dose of creepy technology, see if you can tell a real face from an AI generated one
- Which Face Is Real presents one real, one AI-generated face and challenges you to find the real one
- You will not get them all right–at least one android will slip by your defenses
- https://www.whichfaceisreal.com
Ever wake up with a hankering for a tin can? Try Goat Simulator 3
- A sequel to 2014’s popular goofball game Goat Simulator
- No, there is no Goat Simulator 2–don’t ask
- Be a goat, cause havok, it’s just that simple
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7usqADIp1g
Be a badass cowboy and kill vampires in Evil West
- Play as a steampunk vampire hunting cowboy slaying evil with everything from a flamethrower to an electric gauntlet
- Third-person combo action that will feel a lot like God of War or Devil May Cry
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O35NOsTIoE