Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 22nd, 2022

Posted on

As you try new Thanksgiving recipes, save time with Just The Recipe

  • Simply enter the URL of a recipe, and it’ll strip out all the ads and extra fluff, leaving you with just the ingredients and instructions
  • https://www.justtherecipe.com/

 

And when you’re done with the food and ready to get back in shape, give MuscleWiki a try!

  • Select the muscle group you want to focus on and how, and it’ll give you simple instructions for exercises you can follow
  • Broken into categories like dumbbell, stretches, and body weight resistance
  • Includes helpful gifs for each exercise
  • https://musclewiki.com/

 

Now for your dose of creepy technology, see if you can tell a real face from an AI generated one

  • Which Face Is Real presents one real, one AI-generated face and challenges you to find the real one
  • You will not get them all right–at least one android will slip by your defenses
  • https://www.whichfaceisreal.com

 

Ever wake up with a hankering for a tin can? Try Goat Simulator 3

 

Be a badass cowboy and kill vampires in Evil West

  • Play as a steampunk vampire hunting cowboy slaying evil with everything from a flamethrower to an electric gauntlet
  • Third-person combo action that will feel a lot like God of War or Devil May Cry
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O35NOsTIoE

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top