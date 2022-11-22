Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 22nd, 2022

As you try new Thanksgiving recipes, save time with Just The Recipe

Simply enter the URL of a recipe, and it’ll strip out all the ads and extra fluff, leaving you with just the ingredients and instructions

https://www.justtherecipe.com/

And when you’re done with the food and ready to get back in shape, give MuscleWiki a try!

Select the muscle group you want to focus on and how, and it’ll give you simple instructions for exercises you can follow

Broken into categories like dumbbell, stretches, and body weight resistance

Includes helpful gifs for each exercise

https://musclewiki.com/

Now for your dose of creepy technology, see if you can tell a real face from an AI generated one

Which Face Is Real presents one real, one AI-generated face and challenges you to find the real one

You will not get them all right–at least one android will slip by your defenses

https://www.whichfaceisreal.com

Ever wake up with a hankering for a tin can? Try Goat Simulator 3

A sequel to 2014’s popular goofball game Goat Simulator

No, there is no Goat Simulator 2–don’t ask

Be a goat, cause havok, it’s just that simple

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7usqADIp1g

Be a badass cowboy and kill vampires in Evil West

Play as a steampunk vampire hunting cowboy slaying evil with everything from a flamethrower to an electric gauntlet

Third-person combo action that will feel a lot like God of War or Devil May Cry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O35NOsTIoE

