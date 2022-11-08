Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 8th, 2022

A new open-world Sonic game that we know very little about comes out today
- Sonic Frontiers is out now on just about every platform
- The first truly open world Sonic game where you run around exploring various islands as the speedy hedgehog
- Grind rails, collect rings, jump through hoops–all the standard Sonic stuff
- But most importantly, wait until it’s released and potentially on sale, because new Sonic games have a bad rep
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCaAos6FeV0
Your favorite god killing simulator returns this month with God of War Ragnarok
- Play as Kratos as he slays more gods from Nordic mythology across the nine realms
- Ally with the Norse god of war Tyr against Thor as you try to prevent Ragnarok with your son, Loki
- Sequel to 2018’s hyper-cinematic blockbuster God of War, the game features no cutscenes or camera cuts from start to finish
- Out tomorrow (Nov 9) for PlayStation, but the game has already received universal acclaim from the gaming press
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1wr0DfV73E
Explore the tree of life with One Zoom and find out how closely you’re related to a mushroom
- Zoom in and out and scroll around to see how various species are related, and when they split from the evolutionary branch
- It scrolls out farther than you think
- Seriously
- There’s a lot of weird stuff that’s been around a lot longer than any of us
Ever get sick of sending files across different platforms? Send a file via QR code instead!
- Send files via QR code with aQRoss
- Simply upload a file from your computer or phone and the site will generate a QR code you can share
- Scanning the QR code will allow the person to download your file within 5 minutes of sharing
- Not stored on HTTPS, absolutely not secure, only stores the file for 5 minutes
And finally, are you curious about what the hell Elon Musk is thinking? Just read his texts
- Messages stem from public records and filings from Elon Musk’s upcoming court case with Twitter
- Some redacted parts are filled in by AI, but most of it seems easy enough to follow
- https://muskmessages.com/