Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 11th, 2022

Gaming season is officially underway, and the first big title out is Overwatch 2
- The long awaited sequel to the popular team shooter is finally out, and this one is free to play
- Play as one of a variety of heroes in a 5v5 first person shooter match – snipers, grappling hooks, bombs, shields, flying, and all other sorts of madness
- Came out last week on just about every platform, and now a lot of the initial launch issues have been ironed out
- Blizzard has made some noticeable changes to the Overwatch formula, but fans of the original should be happy with it
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGgqyer-qr4
If you’re too old for games but love Legos, then Lego Bricktales is the relaxing puzzle game for you
- A physics-based puzzle game where you build Legos to help your grandpa renovate his old amusement park
- Comes out tomorrow on just about every platform
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_ZWIByFdBU
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed lets you play on either side of the proton stream
- Play either with your friends or against them as ghosts who haunt and terrify people or ghostbusters who capture them and calm people down
- Four ghostbusters versus one ghost in an asymmetrical multiplayer game
- Features voice acting from Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd as Winston and Ray
- From the team that made the cult asymmetrical horror game Friday the 13th: The Game, Illfonic
- Out October 18 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tN5pcQxafpY
If none of those did it for you, why not try new indie hit Trombone Champ?
- A trombone based rhythm game for anyone who didn’t care for Guitar Hero because they were more of a brass person
- Slide your mouse up and down on a bar and click to toot any note!
- Over 20 tracks and 50 tromboner cards to collect
- Play it right or play it wrong, it’s going to sound stupid either way
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9U5mqwy9-Ao
Finally, someone created the Waterworld arcade game from a 25 year old Simpsons joke
- The scene in question: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qause0z-9tM
- The game promises “A full action adventure with multiple areas – Battle through the atoll, traverse the ocean, board the Deez and find dry land!”
- Download the game for free (or however much you want to pay) here: https://macaw45.itch.io/kevin-costners-waterworld
- You can watch the full gameplay here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYZnERSJTgo