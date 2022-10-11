Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 11th, 2022

Gaming season is officially underway, and the first big title out is Overwatch 2
    • The long awaited sequel to the popular team shooter is finally out, and this one is free to play
    • Play as one of a variety of heroes in a 5v5 first person shooter match – snipers, grappling hooks, bombs, shields, flying, and all other sorts of madness
    • Came out last week on just about every platform, and now a lot of the initial launch issues have been ironed out
    • Blizzard has made some noticeable changes to the Overwatch formula, but fans of the original should be happy with it
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGgqyer-qr4

 

If you’re too old for games but love Legos, then Lego Bricktales is the relaxing puzzle game for you

 

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed lets you play on either side of the proton stream
    • Play either with your friends or against them as ghosts who haunt and terrify people or ghostbusters who capture them and calm people down
    • Four ghostbusters versus one ghost in an asymmetrical multiplayer game
    • Features voice acting from Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd as Winston and Ray
    • From the team that made the cult asymmetrical horror game Friday the 13th: The Game, Illfonic
    • Out October 18 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tN5pcQxafpY

 

If none of those did it for you, why not try new indie hit Trombone Champ?
    • A trombone based rhythm game for anyone who didn’t care for Guitar Hero because they were more of a brass person
    • Slide your mouse up and down on a bar and click to toot any note!
    • Over 20 tracks and 50 tromboner cards to collect
    • Play it right or play it wrong, it’s going to sound stupid either way
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9U5mqwy9-Ao

 

Finally, someone created the Waterworld arcade game from a 25 year old Simpsons joke

 

