Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 25th, 2022

It’s election season again, so check out your congressperson’s financial interests with Behind the Curtain
- Behind the Curtain is a collection of data on corporate lobbying, congressional stock trading, and proposed legislation
- ” see which bills are being considered by Congress, which publicly traded companies are lobbying on those bills, and which congressmen have traded stock in those companies.”
- Don’t dig too deep if you’re prone to bouts of depression
- https://www.quiverquant.com/sources/behind-the-curtain/
The holiday season approaches, and Spoken.io makes sure online stores aren’t ripping you off
- Whether you haven’t started your search or already have an item in mind, Spoken.io lets you see if stores have the same item listed for less under a different name
- It’s most useful for furniture and home accessories at the moment
- If you’re buying furniture online, you should really check it out
- https://www.spoken.io/
If you need a cool new mobile game, Marvel Snap might be just the thing
- Quick deck-building card game featuring all your favorite Marvel characters
- Collect cards, build a deck, and fight for control of 3 unique locations in a quick 6-round match
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NUwVePv0Sk
Ever wonder how Gotham would do if Batman died? Gotham Knights lets you find out
- Set in an open world Gotham as after the deaths of Batman and Police Commissioner Gordon
- Play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood as they try to reclaim Gotham from criminals
- Play solo or co-op with an easy drop-in option for your friends
- Out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSJTK8-R_sk
After a grueling 8-year wait, Bayonetta 3 is finally out this week!
- Take control once more of the shapeshifting witch with magical hair who fights darkness with demons
- Hack and slash combat filled with combos and unique moves to explore against various enemy types
- $60 on the Nintendo switch on the 28th
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnLEKI6S0JA