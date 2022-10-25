Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 25th, 2022

It’s election season again, so check out your congressperson’s financial interests with Behind the Curtain

Behind the Curtain is a collection of data on corporate lobbying, congressional stock trading, and proposed legislation

” see which bills are being considered by Congress, which publicly traded companies are lobbying on those bills, and which congressmen have traded stock in those companies.”

Don’t dig too deep if you’re prone to bouts of depression

https://www.quiverquant.com/sources/behind-the-curtain/

The holiday season approaches, and Spoken.io makes sure online stores aren’t ripping you off

Whether you haven’t started your search or already have an item in mind, Spoken.io lets you see if stores have the same item listed for less under a different name

It’s most useful for furniture and home accessories at the moment

If you’re buying furniture online, you should really check it out

https://www.spoken.io/

If you need a cool new mobile game, Marvel Snap might be just the thing

Quick deck-building card game featuring all your favorite Marvel characters

Collect cards, build a deck, and fight for control of 3 unique locations in a quick 6-round match

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NUwVePv0Sk

Ever wonder how Gotham would do if Batman died? Gotham Knights lets you find out

Set in an open world Gotham as after the deaths of Batman and Police Commissioner Gordon

Play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood as they try to reclaim Gotham from criminals

Play solo or co-op with an easy drop-in option for your friends

Out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSJTK8-R_sk

After a grueling 8-year wait, Bayonetta 3 is finally out this week!

Take control once more of the shapeshifting witch with magical hair who fights darkness with demons

Hack and slash combat filled with combos and unique moves to explore against various enemy types

$60 on the Nintendo switch on the 28th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnLEKI6S0JA

Download X96's App