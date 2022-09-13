Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 13th, 2022

If you always wanted to live out Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, then Grounded is the game for you

An early access game for the past 2 years, Grounded lets you play as a kid the size of an ant in a big backyard

Grounded is a survival game, which means you need to make sure your character gets enough food and water to, well, survive

Build a base and defend against aggressive insects like spiders

Not to fear! The game has an arachnophobia safe mode!

Available on PC and Xbox for $30 on September 27

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciVgq5xO5G0

After 12 years, you can finally Return to Monkey Island!

A point and click adventure game in which you solve puzzles as Guybrush Threepwood

This game sees the return of series founder Ron Gilbert, who hasn’t worked on a Monkey Island game since 1991

Available on the PC and Switch for $25 on September 19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3mxq44HhnU

And another sequel, Slime Rancher 2 is set to release next week

A sequel to the beloved 2017 indie hit in which you are a slime rancher who raises and feeds slimes

Use your Vacpack to suck up slimes, their food, or their poop (called plorts) in order to expand your ranch

Slimes have different traits and abilities, which you can use to help you explore the range

Available on Xbox and PC $30, or free with Game Pass on September 22 to

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehh3m59vbA0

Need a fun Internet thing? How about generating a word that doesn’t exist? Words are generated by a machine learning algorithm

Includes definitions and a link in case you really want to share your new word with the world

https://www.thisworddoesnotexist.com/

