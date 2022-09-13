News

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 13th, 2022

If you always wanted to live out Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, then Grounded is the game for you
  • An early access game for the past 2 years, Grounded lets you play as a kid the size of an ant in a big backyard
  • Grounded is a survival game, which means you need to make sure your character gets enough food and water to, well, survive
  • Build a base and defend against aggressive insects like spiders
  • Not to fear! The game has an arachnophobia safe mode!
  • Available on PC and Xbox for $30 on September 27
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciVgq5xO5G0

 

After 12 years, you can finally Return to Monkey Island!
  • A point and click adventure game in which you solve puzzles as Guybrush Threepwood
  • This game sees the return of series founder Ron Gilbert, who hasn’t worked on a Monkey Island game since 1991
  • Available on the PC and Switch for $25 on September 19
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3mxq44HhnU

 

And another sequel, Slime Rancher 2 is set to release next week
  • A sequel to the beloved 2017 indie hit in which you are a slime rancher who raises and feeds slimes
  • Use your Vacpack to suck up slimes, their food, or their poop (called plorts) in order to expand your ranch
  • Slimes have different traits and abilities, which you can use to help you explore the range
  • Available on Xbox and PC $30, or free with Game Pass on September 22 to
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehh3m59vbA0

 

Need a fun Internet thing? How about generating a word that doesn’t exist?
  • Words are generated by a machine learning algorithm
  • Includes definitions and a link in case you really want to share your new word with the world
  • https://www.thisworddoesnotexist.com/

