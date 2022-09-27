Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 26th, 2022

Ever wanted to have a silent conversation in public, but still terrify people?
- Then you’re going to love the Mutalk – a Bluetooth mouthpiece that mutes your conversation
- Looks like a scuba rebreather, functions like a strip of duct tape
- The Mutalk creates an air pressure pocket that prevents sound from escaping the mouthpiece
- Muffles speech by anywhere between -20 and -30 decibels
- Developed by Shiftall, a Panasonic subsidiary trying to replace all the various functions that pillows serve
- No one will care who you are until you put on the mask
Okay, now for a product you’ll actually want–the XTURISMO hoverbike!
- It’s like sitting on a giant drone jetski – a gasoline/electric hybrid Kawasaki motor
- Aerwins Technologies showed it off at the North American Auto Show in downtown Detroit
- The bike can reach a top speed of 80mph with a height ceiling of 60 feet (4 stories)
- The company is hoping it won’t require a pilot license in the US like in Japan
- Will be selling in the US for $770,000 in 2023, and hoping to get costs down to $50,000/bike by 2025
- https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChG7sCqDcs1/
Don’t use Twitter, but people keep sending you Twitter links? Try Nitter.
- You can view anyone’s account without an account of your own by searching from the homepage
- Or you can replace “twitter.com” with “nitter.net” and it will produce a duplicate Nitter link to the post
- The site also seems to resemble an older, more user-friendly version of Twitter and doesn’t include ads
- nitter.net
Speaking of avoiding invisible Internet walls, use a 12ft ladder to get over paywalls
- Paste any news article into 12ft.io and the site will provide a paywall-free version of the article
- All the site is doing is showing you the page that the news site shows Google – if corporations are people, people can be corporations
- SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS!!
- It even has an iOS app where you’ll be able to remove paywalls via the “share” link in an article
- https://12ft.io/
And now for something completely different, browse hundreds of fake films within films using Nestflix
- Check out fake listings for over 700 films and TV shows from…films and TV shows
- Tool Time, McBain’s comedy special from The Simpsons, and all the fake movies from Tropic Thunder
- https://nestflix.fun/