Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for September 26th, 2022

Ever wanted to have a silent conversation in public, but still terrify people?
  • Then you’re going to love the Mutalk – a Bluetooth mouthpiece that mutes your conversation
  • Looks like a scuba rebreather, functions like a strip of duct tape
  • The Mutalk creates an air pressure pocket that prevents sound from escaping the mouthpiece
  • Muffles speech by anywhere between -20 and -30 decibels
  • Developed by Shiftall, a Panasonic subsidiary trying to replace all the various functions that pillows serve
  • No one will care who you are until you put on the mask

 

Okay, now for a product you’ll actually want–the XTURISMO hoverbike!

 

Don’t use Twitter, but people keep sending you Twitter links? Try Nitter.
  • You can view anyone’s account without an account of your own by searching from the homepage
  • Or you can replace “twitter.com” with “nitter.net” and it will produce a duplicate Nitter link to the post
  • The site also seems to resemble an older, more user-friendly version of Twitter and doesn’t include ads
  • nitter.net

 

Speaking of avoiding invisible Internet walls, use a 12ft ladder to get over paywalls

 

And now for something completely different, browse hundreds of fake films within films using Nestflix
  • Check out fake listings for over 700 films and TV shows from…films and TV shows
  • Tool Time, McBain’s comedy special from The Simpsons, and all the fake movies from Tropic Thunder
  • https://nestflix.fun/

