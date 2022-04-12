Talk Tech Tuesday with Jonathan Deesing for April 12th, 2022

Need to appear busy on your Zoom calls? Busy Simulator has you covered.

busysimulator.com lets you choose to get random notification sounds from a suite of different apps Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype, Outlook “Feign importance with repeating app sounds!” https://busysimulator.com



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is all anyone can talk about.

The game adapts all nine Star Wars episodes into a quirky Lego amalgamation Tons of additions like force moves and starship battles make this more of a Star Wars game than a Lego game Available on just about every platform now with split-screen co-op https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n49TsZAwFEs

While you’re doom scrolling, drop some nukes on your hometown! Nukemap is a free online map tool created by nuclear weapons historian Alex Wellerstein Choose your weapon/yield, location, wind speed and detonate Includes all the latest North Korean test nukes! https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/

Meanwhile, the future of cars is robotic goats. The rideable ibex was debuted at the International Robot Expo in Tokyo Can support up to 220 lbs and seems to move 1 mph The head is modular and you could theoretically swap it out for a unicorn or a dragon https://gizmodo.com/kawasaki-debuts-a-deranged-rideable-goat-robot-1848648443

