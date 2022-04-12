Talk Tech Tuesday with Jonathan Deesing for April 12th, 2022

Need to appear busy on your Zoom calls? Busy Simulator has you covered.
- busysimulator.com lets you choose to get random notification sounds from a suite of different apps
- Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype, Outlook
- “Feign importance with repeating app sounds!”
- https://busysimulator.com
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is all anyone can talk about.
- The game adapts all nine Star Wars episodes into a quirky Lego amalgamation
- Tons of additions like force moves and starship battles make this more of a Star Wars game than a Lego game
- Available on just about every platform now with split-screen co-op
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n49TsZAwFEs
While you’re doom scrolling, drop some nukes on your hometown!
- Nukemap is a free online map tool created by nuclear weapons historian Alex Wellerstein
- Choose your weapon/yield, location, wind speed and detonate
- Includes all the latest North Korean test nukes!
- https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/
Meanwhile, the future of cars is robotic goats.
- The rideable ibex was debuted at the International Robot Expo in Tokyo
- Can support up to 220 lbs and seems to move 1 mph
- The head is modular and you could theoretically swap it out for a unicorn or a dragon
- https://gizmodo.com/kawasaki-debuts-a-deranged-rideable-goat-robot-1848648443