Radio From Hell

Talk Tech Tuesday with Jonathan Deesing for April 12th, 2022

Posted on
Need to appear busy on your Zoom calls? Busy Simulator has you covered.
    • busysimulator.com lets you choose to get random notification sounds from a suite of different apps
    • Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype, Outlook
    • “Feign importance with repeating app sounds!”
    • https://busysimulator.com

 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is all anyone can talk about.
    • The game adapts all nine Star Wars episodes into a quirky Lego amalgamation
    • Tons of additions like force moves and starship battles make this more of a Star Wars game than a Lego game
    • Available on just about every platform now with split-screen co-op
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n49TsZAwFEs

 

While you’re doom scrolling, drop some nukes on your hometown!
    • Nukemap is a free online map tool created by nuclear weapons historian Alex Wellerstein
    • Choose your weapon/yield, location, wind speed and detonate
    • Includes all the latest North Korean test nukes!
    • https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/

 

Meanwhile, the future of cars is robotic goats.

 

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top