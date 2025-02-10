Boner Of The Day For February 10th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: REMOVE THE OFFENDING MATERIAL FROM MINE SIGHT!

A fixture on Capitol Hill that has been there for more than two decades, has been banished. Legislative leaders are upset about a Planned Parenthood ad. The Planned Parenthood ad was a hot pink page with the words “Abortion is health care.” Conservative Republican Rep. Trevor Lee objected to the ad and had some things to say. Lee said “A lot of us were, ‘Why? Why are we having this put in our faces here when the vast majority just do not agree with that? It’s not something we want. …If it’s just like, you know, treatment for women, great. That’s fine. We all agree with that. But when it starts being like, ‘Abortion is Healthcare,’ we don’t agree with that. We don’t think it is right.” Planned Parenthood is now suing the state for what it alleges is an unconstitutional near-total abortion ban.

Read more

Boner Candidate #2: DOES YOUR HOSPITAL HAVE A BRING YOUR OWN BLOOD OPTION?

The BYOB bill stands for the new bill that may be passed in Utah. It stands for Bring Your Own Blood. The Bill would help out with the people who are concerned about vaccines and other properties so they can choose the source of their blood. Rep. Kristen Chevrier would require hospitals to let patients supply their own blood for transfusions and surgeries. Chevrier states “I think a lot of people are carful about what kind of foods they eat, and, if you’re careful about what you eat, you probably would be careful about what you put in your body otherwise, and I think this is just a personal preference.” Companies that gather the blood would have to follow rules and regulations for collection, storage and testing. Chevrier says “It’s not going to the kitchen and putting it in a quart jar. If I were choosing, I would choose the most healthy people I know. I’d look for healthy friends, healthy friends who eat well and exercise and do all the things to try to keep themselves well. That’s how I would do it.”

Read more

Boner Candidate #3: HORSE PLAY THAT GOT OUT OF CONTROL. SO, PUT HIM IN JAIL.

In Massachusetts a white 15-year old admitted to a racially-motivated attack last year. He tried to drown a Black teen while calling him racial slurs. He kept referring to the victim as “George Floyd.” John P. Sheeran who pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was only charged three years of probation and to complete 723 hours of community service as well as doing school from online. If Sheeran is arrested and charged with another crime within the three- year period, he will be in violation of his probation and remanded to Department of Youth Services until he turns 21. He also had to write a apology letter and has to stay away from the victim going forward.

Read more