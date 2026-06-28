Win Tickets to Beethoven’s Ninth – presented by the Utah Symphony and Deer Valley Music Festival

Experience the classical masterpiece, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 performed live by the Utah Symphony at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater as part of the Deer Valley Music Festival

For the full list of show dates, ticket info, and more visit DEERVALLEYMUSICFESTIVAL.ORG or click the button below!

Plus, tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 6/29 to win tickets to the performance!

If there’s one classical masterpiece everyone should experience live, it’s Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. From its mysterious opening to its thrilling finale, the piece builds toward a powerful celebration of humanity and hope with the “Ode to Joy,” as the orchestra, chorus, and soloists unite in one of the most recognizable melodies ever written. Now imagine hearing it beneath the open skies and surrounded by the Wasatch Mountains, performed by the extraordinary musicians of the Utah Symphony, the Utah Symphony Chorus, and vocal soloists under the baton of our Music Director Designate Markus Poschner—an internationally acclaimed Beethoven interpreter, making his first appearance at our summer home. Beethoven’s Ninth is a monumental work and an unforgettable way to open our summer season.

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