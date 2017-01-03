Game on with Jon for January 3rd, 2017

Games (and one console) that I’m looking forward to in 2017

Resident Evil 7 – January 24 Return to series’ survival roots, less guns and chainsaws, more puzzles

– January 24 Horizon Zero Dawn – February 28 Set 1,000 years in the future where machine like animals rule the planet

– February 28 Mass Effect: Andromeda – Q1/Q2 First ME game since 2012; first set in open world

– Q1/Q2 Nintendo Switch – March 2017 Mobile, tablet, home console hybrid New Mario game in trailer – no details yet

– March 2017 Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wind – no date set yet Open world with ability to complete dungeons in any order

– no date set yet Red Dead Redemption 2 – Q3/Q4 Possible multiple-character story Will have Red Dead Online similar to Grand Theft Auto online

– Q3/Q4 Sonic the Hedgehog – 2D game in Q2 and 3D game in Q4 Should both be pretty solid titles, even though Sonic games can be rough

