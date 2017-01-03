Game on with Jon for January 3rd, 2017

Games (and one console) that I’m looking forward to in 2017
- Resident Evil 7 – January 24
- Return to series’ survival roots, less guns and chainsaws, more puzzles
- Horizon Zero Dawn – February 28
- Set 1,000 years in the future where machine like animals rule the planet
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Q1/Q2
- First ME game since 2012; first set in open world
- Nintendo Switch – March 2017
- Mobile, tablet, home console hybrid
- New Mario game in trailer – no details yet
- Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wind – no date set yet
- Open world with ability to complete dungeons in any order
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Q3/Q4
- Possible multiple-character story
- Will have Red Dead Online similar to Grand Theft Auto online
- Sonic the Hedgehog – 2D game in Q2 and 3D game in Q4
- Should both be pretty solid titles, even though Sonic games can be rough
