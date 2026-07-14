Contests

Park City Concerts on The Slopes 80’s Weekend Getaway

Posted on
Poster for 'Concerts on the Slopes' with a cartoon skier guitarist, gradient green-to-teal background, announcing events at Canyons Village, Park City Mountain.

🎸🌄 WIN THE ULTIMATE 80s WEEKEND GETAWAY! 🌄🎤

Get ready to relive the greatest decade of music with the Concert on the Slopes VIP Giveaway! 🤘✨

🎟️ One lucky winner will score:
⭐ 2 VIP Tickets to 38 Special
⭐ 2 VIP Tickets to Taylor Dayne & Exposé
⭐ 2 VIP Tickets to Sawyer Brown
🏨 PLUS a 2-night stay at the beautiful Grand Summit Hotel at Canyons Village!

Whether you’re rocking out to “Hold On Loosely,” singing along to “Tell It to My Heart,” or dancing the weekend away, this is your chance for an unforgettable 80s escape!

🎉 To enter:
Visit the link below!

 

Broadway Media will be giving away tickets to various 2026 Concerts on The Slopes shows, listed above. Between the dates of 7/13 – 7/19 2026 a web contest will be held on X96.COM, BOBFMUTAH.COM, and HANKFMUTAH.COM. On or after 7/19 one winner will be selected at random to receive 2 VIP tickets to 38 Special, 2 VIP tickets to Taylor Dayne Expose, 2 VIP tickets to Sawyer Brown & a 2 night stay at Grand Summit Hotel. Prize provided by Park City Performing Arts. Prize valued at approx. $2500. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
author avatar
Zach Caton
See Full Bio
Related Items:
To Top