Park City Concerts on The Slopes 80’s Weekend Getaway

🎸🌄 WIN THE ULTIMATE 80s WEEKEND GETAWAY! 🌄🎤
Get ready to relive the greatest decade of music with the Concert on the Slopes VIP Giveaway! 🤘✨
🎟️ One lucky winner will score:
⭐ 2 VIP Tickets to 38 Special
⭐ 2 VIP Tickets to Taylor Dayne & Exposé
⭐ 2 VIP Tickets to Sawyer Brown
🏨 PLUS a 2-night stay at the beautiful Grand Summit Hotel at Canyons Village!
Whether you’re rocking out to “Hold On Loosely,” singing along to “Tell It to My Heart,” or dancing the weekend away, this is your chance for an unforgettable 80s escape!
🎉 To enter:
Visit the link below!